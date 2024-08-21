PA Athletic Trainers Have More Opportunities

HARRISBURG – Athletic trainers in PA can now deliver a wider scope of health care services to more individuals thanks to legislation was signed into law. Senate Bills 559 and 560 – now Acts 83 and 84 of 2024 – permit athletic trainers to practice specific invasive procedures under a written protocol with a licensed physician, more closely reflecting the advancements in education, skills, and training the profession has experienced in the last 20 years. Specific changes include adding members of the performing arts and military, and recreationally active people to the list of individuals athletic trainers can treat, as well as the clarification of specific procedures, some lifesaving, that athletic trainers are able to perform. The new laws will also aid in retaining graduates and supporting the creation of new job opportunities, ensure quality patient care for physically active residents of all ages, and ultimately provide a qualified medical professional with a chance to help mitigate the current healthcare crisis.