PA Assisted Suicide Bill Seeking Support

HARRISBURG – A group of PA House Democrats are circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of legislation that would allow terminally ill patients in PA to end their lives. Modeled after Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act, the legislation also includes protections to ensure that patients remain the driving force behind end-of-life care discussions and can rescind their decision at any time. The bill has strict eligibility requirements that are only open to patients who are terminally ill with less than six months to live. Ten states have similar laws. One local lawmaker supporting the measure is York County Rep. Carol Hill-Evans.