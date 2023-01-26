PA Approves “Forever Chemicals” Drinking Water Limit

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA has enacted a statewide drinking water limit on two forms of highly toxic chemicals, nicknamed “forever chemicals.” The rule was published earlier this month and applies to all 3,117 water systems. Both chemicals belong to a group known collectively as PFAS, which are used in products such as nonstick cookware, carpets, firefighting foam, and fast-food wrappers. There is no national limit. Former Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration initiated a plan to cleanup affected sites, test water systems, and create a standard after testing in suburban Philadelphia communities near military installations showed tap water contaminated with the compounds. The chemicals have turned up increasingly in public water systems and private wells after the federal government in 2013 ordered public water systems with more than 10,000 customers to test for it.