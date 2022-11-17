PA Agriculture Secretary Shops Local For A Thanksgiving Celebration

YORK – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and First Lady of Agriculture Nina Redding shopped local in York for a PA Preferred® family Thanksgiving celebration. PA Preferred encourages shoppers to “check for the check” to ensure they are taking home trusted products that were grown or produced in Pennsylvania. The program’s papreferred.com, launched earlier this fall, enables users to easily search for PA Preferred vendors in their neighborhoods, learning the stories of Pennsylvania farmers and agribusinesses and the products they offer.