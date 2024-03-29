PA Agriculture Secretary Highlights Fertilizer Law

EAST BERLIN – PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Adams County to promote PA’s updated fertilizer law and the state Department of Agriculture’s consumer education campaign to help residents manage their lawn care in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable way. The revisions to the PA Fertilizer Law, signed by Gov. Shapiro in 2023, brought new responsibilities to homeowners and residents who apply fertilizer to their lawns and keeps PA on track to meet Chesapeake Bay goals. Homeowners and residents are required to be aware of and to follow the nutrient application rate limits, fertilizer application location restrictions, and best management practices as specified in the law and written on the product label. Overuse not only harms the environment, but wastes products, and can be costly to residents. Persons can learn more about the PA Fertilizer Law and how we each can be good stewards of our land at the website: agriculture.pa.gov/fertilizer.