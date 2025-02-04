PA Agricultural Innovation Grant Program Recipients Announced

HARRISBURG – State officials announced the recipients of $10 million in grants through the nation’s first Agricultural Innovation Grant Program. The program will help PA agricultural businesses adopt innovative technologies and practices to enhance conservation and implement clean energy solutions – boosting profits, protecting soil and water resources, and generating more clean, renewable energy. PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said as our farmers face increasing demands to feed a growing population while continuing their legacy of environmental stewardship, this fund will help power our farm and food businesses to meet those challenges. Lancaster County recipients of grants include Brubaker Farms, Cedar Meadow Farm, Dutchland, Sporting Valley Turf Farms, Weaver Environmental Consulting, and Central Manor Dairy LLC. Persons can learn more about Learn more about the Agricultural Innovation Grant Program, including eligibility criteria and more, at agriculture.pa.gov.