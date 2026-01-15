PA Agricultural Innovation Grant Applications To Begin

HARRISBURG – State officials announced that grant applications will open February 2, 2026 for another $10 million round of funding through PA’s first-in-the-nation Agricultural Innovation Grant Program – building on the success of the program’s inaugural round. The first $10 million round is already at work across PA, funding 88 innovative projects in 45 counties that are helping farmers adopt new technologies, expand production, protect soil and water resources, improve energy efficiency, and generate more clean, renewable energy. Grants reimburse expenses for planning and implementation of individual projects, as well as larger-scale initiatives with regional impact.