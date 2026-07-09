PA Aggressive Driving Initiative Underway

LANCASTER COUNTY – About 300 PA municipal police agencies will join with the PA State Police to conduct a targeted aggressive-driving enforcement wave from now through August 16. The goal is to reduce the number of aggressive driving related crashes, injuries, and deaths on roadways throughout the state. Any aggressive driver stopped by police will receive a ticket. The enforcement wave will focus on heavy truck violations, pedestrian safety, red light running, speeding, and tailgating. Motorists exhibiting other unsafe behaviors such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or other aggressive actions, will also be cited. The enforcement is part of PAs Highway Safety Program and is funded by part of PennDOT’s investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.