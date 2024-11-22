PA AG Wants Crackdown On Robocalls

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry joined a bipartisan coalition of 46 Attorneys General in calling on the Federal Communications Commission to improve their Robocall Mitigation Database and close a loophole that bad actors exploit to contact Pennsylvanians with unwanted phone calls and text messages. Currently, voice service providers must register under the FCC’s database; however, since the database launched in 2021, there has been little maintenance done to ensure bad actors do not have access to the U.S. telephone network. Companies have submitted non-vetted information and voice service providers have faced no real consequences for filing inaccurate, false, misleading, or otherwise incomplete information. The coalition of Attorneys General is calling on the FCC to strengthen the database so providers are subjected to deadlines and have their information scrutinized. If adopted, the proposed changes would make it harder for bad actors to gain access to the U.S. telephone network and contact residents. Henry is a member of the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force and has been committed to investigating and pursuing enforcement actions against entities who perpetrate illegal robocalls.