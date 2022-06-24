PA Abortion Supporters Critical Of Court Decision

HARRISBURG – The Supreme Court decision is also getting response from abortion supporters. Gov. Tom Wolf said,“It is critical that everyone understands that abortion services are available and unharmed in Pennsylvania by today’s Supreme Court action. This decision did not happen overnight. Right-wing extremists have been strategically planning to dismantle decades long decisions to further their agendas and divide our country with policies designed to infringe upon our freedoms.” PA House Democrat leaders said, “Republicans have been working for decades to reverse Roe and already have bills ready for a vote that would cut access to care. House Democrats, on the other hand, have a plan to enshrine reproductive freedoms in the state Constitution and to protect our providers from having to fear arrest for simply providing care.