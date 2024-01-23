PA Abortion Industry Pushes To Remove Safety Regulations

HARRISBURG – PA’s pro-abortion politicians and Planned Parenthood called for the removal of health and safety regulations on abortion clinics in the state. Some state Democrats, such as Rep. Tarik Khan of Philadelphia, announced legislation to reverse a current law that mandates standards for abortion clinics and to remove the requirement for abortion providers to obtain admitting privileges or have transfer agreements at hospitals. The regulations were enacted more than a decade ago to protect women from experiencing another Kermit Gosnell, the abortionist whose “House of Horrors” abortion clinic in Philadelphia not only killed and maimed women and killed born-alive babies, but went uninspected for years due to political decisions of past governors and their administrations. Gosnell was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder, manslaughter, and other crimes and was sentenced to three life terms. PA Family Institute President Michael Geer said until the state Legislature put requirements on abortion facilities following the Gosnell scandal, abortion clinics were less regulated than nail salons in PA. We cannot allow this horrific history to repeat itself. Records from the PA Department of Health revealed half of abortion facilities in PA failed a state health inspection last year, along with state reports showing the steady rise in complications from abortions – tripling in the last five years in PA.