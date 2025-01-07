PA A Good Place To Raise A Family

HARRISBURG – PA has been named one of the top three states in the United States to raise a family, according to a new report from ConsumerAffairs, earning high marks for education, public safety, and healthcare. PA ranks fifth nationwide for public education standards and boasts the second-highest public high school graduation rate in the country at 96%. The report cited PA’s 2024-2025 budget which included a $1.11 billion increase in K-12 public education funding bringing the total investment to over $11 billion. The report showed the Commonwealth ranks in the top 10 for public safety, with positive scores in crime statistics and driving safety. It also ranked PA 10th for pediatric healthcare, offering 147 pediatricians per 100,000 children, ensuring the PA’s children have adequate access to medical care. ConsumerAffairs highlighted PA’s success in providing a safe, nurturing environment for families, making it a top choice for those weighing relocation decisions. The report evaluated all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., across five key categories: affordability, safety, education, pediatric healthcare, and quality of life. You can read the report by clicking on the banner below.