PA 2025-2026 Hunting Licenses To Go On Sale

HARRISBURG – The PA Game Commission says hunting and furtaker licenses for the 2025-26 seasons go on sale Monday, June 23, but there will be plenty of time for hunters to get them without waiting. As in recent years, antlerless deer licenses will be available when general license sales open. But this year, all PA residents are guaranteed to get an antlerless license, so long as they buy it by 7 a.m. on Monday, July 14, the day license sales open to nonresidents. The new license year begins July 1. Licenses may be purchased online at HuntFish.PA.gov or in person from any license-issuing agent.