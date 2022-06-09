Oz Wins PA Senate Primary Ahead Of Showdown With Fetterman

HARRISBURG (AP) – Dr. Mehmet Oz has won PA‘s Republican U.S. Senate primary after a days-long recount. The heart surgeon will face Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in November in a race that could help determine control of the closely divided U.S. Senate. The state revealed the results of the recount Wednesday, which determined that Oz had beaten former hedge fund CEO David McCormick by 951 votes out of more than 1.3 million cast. Oz had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Fetterman is recovering from a stroke he suffered four days before the May 17 primary.