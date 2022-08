Oxford Man Drowns

LANCASTER – An Oxford man died after being found in a body of water in Lower Oxford Township. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded August 10 at 10 p.m. for the death of 20-year-old Eli Lapp. He was transported from the original incident scene to Lancaster General Hospital after being found. Lapp’s cause of death was determined to be Fresh Water Drowning. The manner of death was ruled accidental.