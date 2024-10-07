Overseas/Military Voting Challenges Addressed For Election

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA overseas and military voters face unique challenges when it comes to voting. That’s why federal and PA law provides them special accommodations to ensure that they can vote. Federal law requires that states permit uniformed service members, their families, and citizens living overseas to vote absentee in federal elections, and PA allows military voters and certain overseas voters to also vote absentee in state and local elections. These voters include students studying abroad and military service members stationed overseas. Military and overseas civilian voters must affirm that they mailed their ballots no later than the day before Election Day, and county election offices must receive their ballots no later than seven days after Election Day at 5 p.m.