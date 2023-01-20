Organizations Needed For Summer Food Program

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Education is encouraging organizations across the state to help provide nutritious meals to children in low-income areas during the summer months through the Department’s Summer Food Service Program. New sponsors must apply by May 31, 2023. Last summer, over 200 organizations provided meals to children at over 1,750 locations statewide. However, to reach more children and narrow the hunger gap that summer may bring, more organizations and meal sites are needed, especially in rural areas. Participating organizations are reimbursed for meals served to children who live in areas in which at least 50% of the children qualify for free or reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program For more information on becoming a participating organization or a meal site for the Summer Food Service Program, call 1-800-331-0129 or visit the website education.pa.gov/sfsp,