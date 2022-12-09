Opposition To A So-Called Respect For Marriage Bill

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. House approved the so-called Respect for Marriage Act that codifies the federal recognition of same-sex marriage. The bill replaces provisions that define, for purposes of federal law, marriage as between a man and a woman and “spouse” as a person of the opposite sex with provisions that recognize any marriage between two individuals that is valid under state law. Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker opposed the measure saying he believes marriage is only between a man and woman and the religious freedom protections in the bill did not go far enough to protect citizens who believe in traditional marriage. Area Congressmen Scott Perry and Dan Meuser also voted against the measure. Religious groups believe it will cause attacks on people and organizations that believe in traditional marriage, including people of faith who are already being attacked; subject Christian business owners to more costly litigation; and threaten the tax-exempt status of faith based non-profits.