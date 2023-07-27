Opposition To 3M Settlement Over “Forever Chemicals”

TRAVERSE CITY (AP) – Twenty-two attorneys general, including PA and Maryland, want a federal court to reject a proposed $10.3 billion settlement over contamination of U.S. public drinking water systems with so called “forever chemicals” called PFAS. The deal was reached in June between manufacturer 3M and attorneys representing hundreds of communities that have sued the company. PFAS are used in many water and grease-resistant consumer products. They do not degrade in the environment and have been linked to a variety of health problems. A deal would compensate many communities, but the attorneys general said it lets 3M off too easily before communities know what their cleanup costs will be. 3M spokesman Sean Lynch said the agreement “will benefit U.S.based public water systems nationwide that provide drinking water to a vast majority of Americans.”