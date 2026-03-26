Operation Nighthawk In Lancaster County

LANCASTER – The PA State Police will host Operation Nighthawk, a DUI enforcement initiative, within Troop J, Lancaster tomorrow and Saturday. Operation Nighthawk is a specialized training and enforcement program that has been proven highly successful at catching impaired drivers. The program combines classroom instruction, workshops on DUI case law and drugged driving, and roving DUI patrols in collaboration with local law enforcement partners. More than 50 state troopers and local law enforcement officer will participate. The officers will saturate areas designated for DUI enforcement focused in Lancaster County and surrounding jurisdictions.