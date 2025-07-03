“Operation Gold Rush” Shows Need For Medicare Fraud Safeguards In PA

HARRISBURG –Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler says the time is now to improve safeguards against Medicare fraud. An announcement this week from the U.S. Justice Department about Operation Gold Rush came with startling statistics. It was an alleged $10.6 billion fraud scheme that was perpetrated for two years and included fraudulent claims to Medicare for over 1 billion urinary catheters, which targeted over 400,000 Americans. According to federal officials, criminal charges were laid against 324 defendants, including 96 doctors, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, and other licensed medical professionals across the nation for their alleged part in health care fraud schemes involving over $14.6 billion in intended loss. Cutler said such fraudsters are stealing taxpayer’s money when they pull off such schemes. The House Republican Caucus introduced a series of bills, called the Program Integrity and Innovation package, to combat fraud in PA. The comprehensive plan would guarantee Medicare funds are used for the people who truly need assistance and would ensure taxpayer dollars are used to fund the priorities of Pennsylvanians instead of being used fraudulently or misspent.