Operation Clean Sweep Underway In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will launch Operation Clean Sweep Maryland this week. During the effort, motorists are urged to slow down, pay attention, and move over to help protect crews as they pick up litter along state highways. Maryland State Highway Administrator William Pines says highway users are reminded to always put trash in proper receptacles and secure loads to prevent litter and debris from flying out of the back of trucks. Picking up trash puts State Highway crews in danger as they work next to traffic. In the past five years, the State Highway Administration has spent over $42 million removing litter and debris from state roads. Last fiscal year, 364,077 bags of trash were collected along state-maintained roadways at a cost of $15 million. The State Highway Administration launched its first Operation Clean Sweep effort in February 2023.