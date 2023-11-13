Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Collection Week Arrives

BOONE, NC – Over 4,500 locations nationwide will be open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect completed shoeboxes during National Collection Week which runs today through November 20. Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoeboxes filled with school supplies, personal care items, and toys to children worldwide since 1993. This year, they hope to collect enough to reach another 11 million children. Individuals, families, and groups still have time to transform empty shoeboxes into giftboxes. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver the shoeboxes to children in need and to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the recipients. The outreach has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries. Click on the banner below to find a guide on how to pack a shoebox for a child and where the nearest drop off location is in your community.