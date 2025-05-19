Opening The Flood Gates With God’s Word

LANCASTER – In an effort to spread the Word of God, WDAC has partnered with Bible League International to “open the flood gates” and equip under-resourced churches in Africa with the Bibles and training that they desperately need. Thanks to your generosity, many will be blessed with the gift of having God’s Word in their possession. Bible League International has faithfully provided God’s Word around the world for more than 80 years. You can make a tax deductible donation to help get God’s Word and training to needy churches in Africa by clicking on the banner below. Thank you for your donation!