Opening Date Announced For Fire Damaged Lancaster County Restaurant

BIRD IN HAND – Lancaster County’s Bird-in-Hand Family Resataurant & Smorgasbord will be opening for lunch and dinner beginning Tuesday, March 19 at the former Revere Tavern at 3063 Lincoln Highway East in Paradise. It will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The Bird-in-Hand Stage will also move to the temporary location when its 2024 season opens the first week of April. Ticket holders are being contacted about any changes to showtimes. The original location located on Old Philadelphia Pike suffered damage after a January 30th fire. Investigators determined that an exhaust fan in the roof of the kitchen malfunctioned, overheated, and caused the fire. The restaurant fire was unrelated to a December 2023 fire at the adjacent Bird-in-Hand Family Inn which was due to a leak in an underground gas line.