Open The Floodgates With The Bible

LANCASTER – Now through June 27, WDAC is partnering with the Bible League to “Open The Floodgates” with the Word of God to the people of Africa as revival and spiritual awakening to the Gospel is happening on the continent. Your gift will equip under-resourced churches in Africa with the Bibles and training they are craving. Thanks to your generosity, many will be blessed with the gift of having their own Bible. A $5 donation will provide one Bible. You can make an online tax deductible donation to the Bible League by clicking on the banner below or you can call toll free, 1-800-YES-WORD (1-800-937-9673). Thank you for your donation.