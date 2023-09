Open Burn Ban In York County

YORK COUNTY – The York County Commissioners signed a resolution establishing a temporary 15-day County-wide ban on all open burning. The ban will continue for 15 days from September 21, unless terminated earlier. Violators commit a summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to a fine of not more than $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense, and $300 for the third and subsequent offense. You can read the entire resolution by CLICKING HERE.