Online Publication Of Legislative Expenses Passes PA House

HARRISBURG – Legislation authored by York County Rep. Keith Gillespie has passed the PA House which requires the online publication of expenses for House lawmakers. House Bill 2449 would require the chief clerk and the comptroller of the House to provide a quarterly list of expenses to be published online. Published expenses would include per diems, travel expenses, administrative, clerical, and professional services for legislative business, rent for legislative office space, office supply purchases, postage, phone and printing services, and office equipment rental. Gillespie said citizens have a right to know how we are spending their tax dollars and in the information age, that access should be simple, straightforward, and unencumbered. The bill now goes to the state Senate.