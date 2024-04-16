Online PA Family Voter Guide Available

HARRISBURG – With the PA primary election on Tuesday, April 23, voters will be casting ballots for a variety of contested federal, state, and local races. PA Family Institute provides a personalized online voter guide for Pennsylvanians to see only the candidates on your ballot. The website is a nonpartisan, free resource for every Pennsylvanian who wants to discover where the candidates truly stand on the issues impacting their families. PAFamilyVoter.com offers contact information for candidates, including links to websites, Facebook pages, Instagram, and X accounts and comments made by candidates who responded to their survey. It also provides links to researched answers for candidates who did not respond. The website for your personalized voter guide is at PAFamilyVoter.com.