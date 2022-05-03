One Year Until PA REAL ID Deadline

PHILADELPHIA – You have exactly a year remaining to get a REAL ID if you so wish, according to Keith Brune, Chief Operating Officer with Philadelphia International Airport. REAL ID is a federal law that affects how states issue driver’s licenses and ID cards if they are going to be acceptable for federal purposes, such as boarding a domestic flight or entering a federal building that requires federally acceptable REAL ID upon entry. There is no requirement that any resident obtain a REAL ID. PennDOT continues to offer standard-issue driver’s licenses and photo IDs. To date, PennDOT has issued about 1.6 million REAL ID products. More information about REAL ID in PA, including documents required for REAL ID, can be found at penndot.pa.gov/REALID.