One Shooting Suspect Caught, Two Remain Loose

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities arrested one of three suspects involved in a January 19, 2023 shooting in the 500 block of Pershing Avenue in Lancaster. 17-year-old Jose Ramos of Lancaster taken into custody today, but two others, 18-year-old Sackiwa Ntuli and 15-year-old Charles Freeman, both of Lancaster, remain on the loose. The three face attempted criminal homicide and other charges. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the other two are asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster County/City Crimestoppers toll free at 1-800-322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous.