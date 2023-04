One Located; The Other Still Missing

HARRISBURG – One of two missing juveniles being sought by Dauphin County authorities has been located. Harrisburg Police say 13-year-old Amillyonah Thomas has safely returned to her family. Meanwhile, Susquehanna Township Police are trying to locate 15-year-old Samaria Roy, a black female who was last seen wearing black top and grey sweatpants. If anyone knows of her whereabouts, contact Detective Darryl Brown at 717-857-5152.