On A New Map, Pennsylvania Elects Most Diverse Assembly Ever

HARRISBURG (AP) — When map drawers re-imagined the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s 253 legislative districts, they did it with an eye on the state’s growing racial and ethnic minorities. A year later, Pennsylvania has what lawmakers say is the most diverse incoming class of lawmakers in state history and the number of state lawmakers who are Black, Latino or of South Asian descent each will rise. Sharif Street, who chairs the state Democrat Party, says “having a fair map made it possible for a more fair expression of the will of the people.” Rep. Donna Bullock says the Legislative Black Caucus will have more members than ever, rising from 31 to 37. All told, minority candidates won in new districts drawn into the cities of Philadelphia, Norristown, Reading, Lancaster and Harrisburg, as well as suburban districts outside Harrisburg and Pittsburgh that became friendlier to Democrats.