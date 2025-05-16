Older Pennsylvanians Artwork In Capitol Display

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Aging (PDA) recently joined the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts for a reception to celebrate the older Pennsylvanians who submitted works of art for the first-ever Older Artists of PA Showcase – featuring 30 pieces created by Pennsylvanians aged 60 and older. The showcase continues the partnership between PDA and the Council that emerged during the development of Aging Our Way, PA – a 10-year plan to improve the infrastructure of aging services. In 2023, Governor Josh Shapiro directed PDA to produce the plan, while his 2025-26 budget proposal includes $2 million to increase accountability and oversight of the 52 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) across the Commonwealth, and a $20 million investment for those AAAs to continue their great work. The winning pieces were selected out of more than 500 entries by panels representing each of the five regions across the Commonwealth. The selected works of art are now on display in the State Capitol East Wing Rotunda until the end of May, which is observed nationally as Older Americans Month.