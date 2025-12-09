Officials Light PA Capitol Christmas Tree

HARRISBURG – State officials kicked off the holiday season at the Capitol in Harrisburg with the 2025 Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. The approximately 25-foot Douglas Fir standing in the Main Rotunda was grown by Crystal Spring Tree Farm in East Lehighton, Carbon County. Adorned with more than 2,400 LED lights and 1,700 handmade ornaments created by Pre-K for PA children and older adults from across the state, the tree reflects the care and creativity of communities statewide. The tree in the Capitol Rotunda will be lit daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. A second Douglas Fir from Crystal Spring Tree Farm is displayed on the Capitol steps for visitors to enjoy throughout the season. That tree will be lit daily from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 8, 2026.