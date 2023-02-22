Officials Celebrate 100th Girls Wrestling Program In PA

HARRISBURG – Lawmakers and advocates gathered in Harrisburg to celebrate the creation of the 100th girls wrestling program in PA .Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties noted that the creation of 100 programs fulfills the requirement for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association or PIAA to sanction the sport statewide. According to the National Wrestling Coaches Association, girls wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in the country at the scholastic and collegiate levels. Martin credited the non-profit group SanctionPA for supporting the rapid growth of girls wrestling through advocacy, educational resources, promotional materials, and collaboration with schools. Athletes, coaches, and athletic directors from numerous PA schools who have formed girls wrestling programs attended, including JP McCaskey High School and the Penn Manor School District.