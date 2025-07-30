Officials Break Ground On New Roundhouse At PA Railroad Museum

STRASBURG – The PA Historical & Museum Commission and the PA Department of General Services held a groundbreaking ceremony to officially kick off construction of the new 16,000 square-foot, six-stall roundhouse at the Railroad Museum of PA in Strasburg. The project marks a major step forward in preserving the state’s rich railroad heritage. The new roundhouse will feature a classic fan-shaped layout, incorporating brick, steel, and glass, along with a clerestory-style roof for natural lighting. Once completed, it will provide a climate-controlled environment for the preservation and exhibition of six PA Railroad historic steam locomotives, all listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The facility will also include a hard-surface, ADA-accessible pathway for easy visitor access and ample space for viewing and photographing exhibits. Construction is anticipated to be completed by early 2027.