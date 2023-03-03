Officers Nab Lancaster County Bank Robber

LANCASTER COUNTY – A bank robbery suspect was nabbed by Lancaster County authorities. Just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, West Hempfield Township Police were dispatched to an armed robbery at Truist Bank on Corporate Blvd. With the help of several witnesses, a suspect vehicle was identified and tracked to a Manor Township home. Officers from West Hempfield, Manor Twp, East Hempfield, Susquehanna Regional, and Manheim Borough surrounded the home in search of the suspect, 26-year-old Evan Torres of Lancaster. With help from people in the area, Torres was seen running in an open corn field. Police gave chase on foot and apprehended him. Torres faces robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, and other charges. He’s being held in Lancaster County Prison.