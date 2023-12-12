Officer Involved Shooting Justified

LANCASTER – Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams ruled that three Lancaster Police officers who shot a man in the 100 block of Hershey Avenue on Nov. 29 were justified in using deadly force. 40-year-old William O’Neill was shot after he fired his rifle at police during a disturbance. Adams said arriving officers were met with gunfire, and despite being told approximately eight times to drop his weapon, O’Neill refused to do so. O’Neill remains hospitalized and is in critical condition. He faces criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, and other charges.