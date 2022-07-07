Officer-Involved Shooting Justified By D.A.

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office completed a review of an officer-involved shooting on the PA Turnpike in Elizabeth Township on April 15, 2022. District Attorney Heather Adams concluded that two troopers were justified under PA law when they discharged their firearms at the driver of a vehicle that struck one of the troopers while fleeing a traffic stop on the turnpike at a high rate of speed. The conclusion was reached after reviewing statements given by the two troopers who were involved in the shooting, police reports, and review of the front and rear MVR footage of the incident.