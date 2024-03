Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation In Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County. Yesterday, police responded to the 5000 block of Erbs Bridge Road in Hampden Township for a disturbance. The subject of the disturbance displayed a firearm and, at that time, officers discharged their firearms striking the subject, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the subject has not yet been released. There is no threat to the public. PSP Troop H is investigating the incident.