Officer Involved Shooting At York County Nursing Home

YORK COUNTY – A 32-year-old man has died after a police-involved shooting at a York County nursing home and rehab facility. It happened yesterday around 1:12 p.m. at Rest Haven York in the 1000 block of N. George Street in Spring Garden Township. No residents or employees were hurt in the incident. Details on how and why the decedent was at Rest Haven are being investigated by PSP York. An autopsy on the unidentified victim is scheduled for today.