Officer Followed Procedures In Lancaster Incident

LANCASTER – Lancaster City Police completed an investigation into an officer’s conduct this past Sunday. The outcome of the review showed that the officer followed the law including the Bureau’s training, policies, and procedures. On Sunday, October 20, around 6 p.m., an individual was detained by the State Police. A large crowd began moving quickly toward the arresting trooper and detainee as they were making their way back to a police cruiser. Lancaster Police and State Troopers attempted to set up a line and pushed the crowd back to create space between the officer and the advancing group, which unfortunately resulted in an individual falling to the ground. Officers were preventing the crowd from interfering with the arrest, ensuring the safety of both the officer and the detainee. Officers were also working to safeguard the crowd as multiple vehicles attempted to navigate through the Penn Square intersection. The situation involved a large crowd, an active intersection, and an arrest being made. Every Lancaster Police officer strives to maintain the safety and security of everyone during public gatherings.