Officer Charged In Abuse Of A Child

DAUPHIN COUNTY – State Police in Dauphin County filed charges against a York City Police officer accused of sexually abusing a child. The crimes occurred between April 11 and 15, 2024 in Elizabethville, Dauphin County and Springettsbury Township, York County. Police responded to an injured 13-month-old child who was taken to Hershey Medical Center. The injuries were reviewed by medical professionals, the Dauphin County Child Abuse Team, and State Police. The investigation determined the child suffered broken bones, severe bruising, and sexual violence. 28-year-old Steven Cugini of York was arrested on charges of rape and aggravated assault. He is being held in Dauphin County Prison. York County Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said Cugini was immediately suspended and if the allegations are founded, he will “take swift and definitive action against them.”