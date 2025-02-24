Officer And Gunman Dead After York County Hospital Shooting

YORK (AP) – A gunman entered a York County hospital’s intensive care unit and took staff members hostage before he was killed by police in a shootout that also left an officer dead. Officials say three staffers at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York and two other officers were shot and wounded in Saturday morning’s attack. Gunfire erupted after officers went to engage the shooter, who was identified as 49-year-old Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz. Officials say Archangel-Ortiz was holding at gunpoint a female staff member hostage who had her hands tied with zip ties when police opened fire. The officer who died was identified as Andrew Duarte of the West York Borough Police Department. Duarte was a law enforcement veteran who joined the department in 2022 after five years with the Denver Police Department. York County District Attorney Tim Barker added that while the investigation is in its early stages, it appears Archangel-Ortiz had previous contact with the hospital’s ICU earlier in the week for “a medical purpose involving another individual” and he intentionally targeted the workers there.