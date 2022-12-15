Office Move For Area Congressman

LANCASTER – Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker announced that his Lancaster District Office will be moving to 2270 Erin Court, Lancaster, PA 17601 and will be fully operational on January 3, 2023. Constituent services will continue uninterrupted. Smucker’s new office space will have ample access to free parking for constituents. It is also located directly off Route 30, the main thoroughfare connecting Lancaster and York Counties, making the office more accessible to residents of the 11th District. The new office space comes with significant cost-savings to taxpayers. For assistance with federal agencies or to contact the office, dial 717-393-0667 or via his website at Smucker.House.gov. Smucker’s Red Lion and Hanover offices continue to operate to assist residents of York County. This year, Rep. Smucker and his staff have assisted 2,331 individuals with issues they are experiencing with the federal government and have responded to over 91,000 constituent inquiries.