October Unemployment Numbers For PA

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Labor & Industry released its preliminary employment report for October 2026. The state’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.5% in October, matching the lowest rate on record. This was the fifth rate decline in a row. The PA rate was six-tenths of a percentage point below the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.1%, which was also down one-tenth from September. Over the year, jobs were up 44,700 with gains in nine of the 11 supersectors. The largest volume gain from last September was in education & health services.