NWS Releases Monday’s Storm Report

STATE COLLEGE – The National Weather Service released their report on Monday’s severe storms that blew through York and Lancaster Counties. They say an EF-1 tornado touched down in East Hopewell Township, York County. The tornado began on the edge of a cornfield north of Century Farms Road and caused damage to two fields before it crossed the road and snapped off and/or damaged a couple dozen trees. The tornado lifted north of Fulton School Road. This line of storms caused extensive damage along its path from York to Lancaster County knocking down numerous trees and power lines, closing many roads, causing widespread power outages, large amounts of crop damage, and damage to some structures. The damages were caused by widespread 65-75 mph wind gusts associated with the leading edge of the storm. There were some isolated pockets of enhanced damage caused by localized wind gusts of 80-90 mph.