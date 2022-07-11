Nursing Homes Come To Agreement To Boost Staff

HARRISBURG (AP) — Nursing home trade associations say they have come to an agreement to boost staffing levels at the facilities along with legislation newly signed by Gov. Tom Wolf to boost aid to an industry wracked by COVID-19 and struggling with high staff turnover. Wolf today signed legislation authorizing nearly $300 million a year in additional Medicaid reimbursements, or nearly 20% more. That followed nursing home trade associations working out a compromise on staffing levels with Wolf’s administration and a labor union. They say the money should help boost worker salaries, staffing levels and retention while stabilizing the facilities’ finances and improving the quality of care.