Nurse Midwifes Get Approval Of Therapy

HARRISBURG – Women who choose nurse midwives as providers for pregnancy and delivery could have easier access to pelvic floor therapy thanks to legislation that passed the PA House. Under current law, only physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants can refer patients for pelvic floor therapy – a type of physical therapy that addresses pelvic floor issues including pain, incontinence, and abdominal muscle problems common after pregnancy and childbirth. House Bill 1251 would allow nurse midwives to refer their patients for pelvic floor therapy, streamlining the process for their patients. The therapy can help women improve their condition so that they can avoid invasive surgeries. The American Midwifery Certification Board reports that in 2025, 590 certified nurse midwives work in PA. Current research shows that anywhere from 25% to 50% of women will experience a pelvic floor issue in the 10 years after giving birth. The bill goes to the PA Senate.